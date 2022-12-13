caught this 44 inches Slob Red in Ponce Inlet- Jetties.

Caught off Jetties in Ponce Inlet channel- NSB, Fl. November 29th @ 5:30pm.

Caught by Mike McKinney. (Local NSB).

Boat Captain: Jimmy Tiblier. Blue Voodoo Outfitters, LLC. jimmy@bvofishing.com

Slob Redfish. Approximately 44 inches. Approximately 40 Pounds.

Details-

We worked the jetty with no luck. I noticed bait funneling out of the inlet on the inside of the rocks, so we moved to where the bait was, adjusted our presentations, and hooked up with a massive redfish. Biggest head I’ve seen on one from this area. he was caught on a 3000 Penn battle reel- and 25lb leader. The hook was straightened by the time we got him in the boat. Very light tackle for that fish.