By Joe Sheaffer

It has definitely been a challenging winter season. Cold temperatures have set in and low water tides have made it difficult to consistently catch fish which is typical in past months. However, there are ways to work around these conditions starting with areas that fish will use to weather through challenging conditions is an obvious key. I like to find hard structure areas (rock, bridges, docks, patch reefs, to name a few) around deeper water. With colder temperatures fish will relate near these areas. These tend to warm a bit quicker because of the nature of the structure and they provide current breaks. This time of year, current is important but they definitely don’t want to fight the current. Figuring out how the fish will relate along these stretches is important. They will still face towards the current for feeding opportunities. I like to keep my boat into the current working my presentation with the current. Slowing your presentation, using heavier jigs or weight will help. You will probably get hung up quite a bit but it can be worth it. Sometimes you almost need to hit these fish in the head to get them to bite. Many times, I will pop my jig and let it sit for a while (15-30 sec), then pop it again. I have caught many fish, mostly snook, reds, grouper, and sheepshead to name a few, using this technique. Once you pop (a quick lift off the bottom) your jig and let it sit, you may feel an AWESOME thump and the key to all this is slowing down. This time of year, bites may be few but they can produce some seriously nice fish. Good luck and keep casting.