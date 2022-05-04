Small Waters Can Bring Big Rewards in The Spring

By Jay Striker

Before there was a big bass boat with a 250HP Mercury with Power Poles and high stakes to compete for, there were the small waters of Georgia, where I fell in love with fishing. Having fished so many small waters, there are some basic things to keep in mind that will help you be successful. When you go, remember to study your surroundings, be as quiet as possible, and have the equipment and the right lures to be successful.

Study your surroundings: Understanding your surroundings makes pond fishing much more enjoyable. Know how to approach the body of water you are going to fish. One key is finding a remote pond, perhaps on a map, or ask some of your friends where are the good ponds to fish. Here in Georgia, there is the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center which has over 15 different ponds and lakes that have some great fishing. You can also contact your state DNR office and ask them where to find accessible waters to fish. Be sure to be safe, as some of these small waters will have you walking through some really tough brush to reach un-touched waters to possibly hang a trophy of a lifetime.

Being very quiet is one key to success, especially if you are fishing from the bank. I like to stalk the bank, which means walking slowly around the pond, not making a lot of noise. You don’t want to spook them away. Be sure to stand back from the edge of the water and make long casts to the lake. On windy days, cast into the wind rather than with the wind, because pond bass like to set up where their meals drift by. Casting into the wind allows for that presentation. Most ponds will have clear water and an elevated shoreline, so as you rise up over the pond, they can see you. Wear some type of drab or camo patterns to break up your profile.

Having the right equipment and lures: When deciding to fish these little special lakes, having the right stuff is key. If you are fishing from the bank, having a small backpack will help carry all of the lures you need to have. Baits that are must-haves are topwater baits, Texas rigged worms, frogs, spinnerbaits and small crankbaits should be more than enough to enjoy the day of fishing. Minnows will get the attention of a lot of bass in ponds, but be sure to ask permission to fish minnows. If you are fishing from a small boat, be sure that you have all the safety equipment you need. Be sure to stay back away from the bank with your boat and try not to bang your tackle and rod against the boat, as it will spook the bass near you. Places to target on small ponds are brush piles, stumps fields, channels break and drop-offs, rocks, and grass flats.

This is the time of year to consider heading out to the small waters and taking a chance on bass that are less pressured and willing to bite. Knowing your surroundings, being stealthy and having the right equipment will help you have a great day on one of the local ponds. Be sure you get permission to fish private ponds, and if you get permission, be sure to leave it better than you found it.

Take care, and thanks for all of the support and comments you share with me on social media at Jaystriker.52 on IG and FB. Take care and tight lines.