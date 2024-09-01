Snapper Francaise with Capers.

4 snapper filets

1 large lemon

2 eggs, scrambled in a bowl

1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup dry white cooking wine

1/4 cup chicken broth

Olive oil

Pat of butter

Capers, 3 heaping tbsp.

In a skillet on medium to medium high,

heat olive oil and a pat of butter.

While this is getting hot take your cleaned and filleted fish and put it in flour covering both sides.

Now place it in the scrambled egg wash.

Place into the hot skillet, do the same for the other filets.

Let cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side.

When fish is done, remove from skillet.

Now add your wine, chicken broth and lemon juice to the skillet.

Any pieces that stuck to pan scrape off and keep in the pan.

Bring to a simmer. This mixture should be thickening. If you find it is not add a pinch of flour and keep stirring. Now that this is simmering and has made a sauce,

add your fish back into the skillet and add your capers (the capers are an option, they create a piccata flavor).

It is finished.

If you like you can put lemons slices on the plate and parsley for decoration.

This recipe also works well with veal or chicken.

My husband likes it over angel hair pasta.

I like it over wild rice. The picture shows the snapper over squash. This part is up to you.