This unsure Mutton Snapper was caught in Key West.

Hey there! I took a family vacation to Key West last week, and booked a charter with Far out Charters. Leaving 18 degree weather, I was tickled (Mutton) pink to see 75 degree temps! Our captain, Chris Mendola put us on a great days catch of snapper, kings, tuna, and Mahi. This picture and along with another, was shared by several different companies in Florida through their social platforms. – Crystal Babson