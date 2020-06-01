Dan Carns

So here we are in a new era of quarantining and some resemblance of self-isolation wondering how the future will look and I realized that kayak fishing maybe the ultimate solo sport or group sport while maintaining social distancing! This is a time where people are trying to find a way to get some exercise, be outdoors but not in close proximity to others, and still be involved with a sport! As you already know virtually all close contact sports have been cancelled for the foreseeable future and most people are looking for something to do, especially something outside!

What I love about kayak fishing as a sport is it’s really two sports in one. Kayaking in general is a great upper body workout and if you choose, can be an excellent cardio workout as well; just pick a distant destination and start paddling. When kayaking is combined with fishing it becomes a whole new challenge, but at the same time brings you outside, gives you some physical activity and usually puts you in some beautiful SWFL scenery. Kayak fishing is inherently a singular sport often done in fairly remote locations, yet can be done with a group of like-minded folks and with a little prep can be done safely and successfully. When you arrive at the launch give each other plenty of space to unload or let each person unload, get ready and launch while the rest of the group follows suit. Once you’re on the water fishing there is really no need to be too close to each other and your group can enjoy fishing and paddling but still be close enough to hang out, talk or watch as someone reels in a fish. Anchoring up at a safe distance you can also enjoy lunch together, spend time catching up or share your latest fishing mishap!

Here at Gulf Coast Kayak we’ve put in place a series of protocols that will allow people to continue enjoying the services we provide, yet maintaining a safe and fun time on the water. As I write this you will be able to arrive in our parking lot, reserve and pay for your rental from your car, then be escorted down to our launch where you’ll find your kayak or Standup Paddleboard, paddle, PFD (lifejacket) and any other equipment that you require that has been disinfected and wiped clean. Once on the water, you’re free to explore or fish anywhere in Matlacha free from worry regarding crowds or close contact with people. As you arrive back on shore you’ll be greeted by our trained staff who can direct you back to your car at a separate exit without running into a crowd. Whether you’re new to this sport or an experienced hand, it will only take just a few tweaks in how you arrive and setup to go paddling and fishing that will help keep you, your friends and family safe.

It’s a Wild World-Get Out There!

Fishman Dan