SOFT STEEL USA RELEASES BRAIDED LINES FOR 2020

NEW Soft Steel’s New Braided Lines will be filling reels in 2020.

ONTARIO, Calif.: Soft Steel USA has been known in the long-range circles for a couple of decades with its high-quality product line in Fluorocarbon and Monofilament lines. This year’s introduction of four families of braided lines will fill out Soft Steels product line and keep anglers on the water longer. The families of Eminent, Transend, Covert and Cyclone will meet your needs as an angler.

“We have introduced four new families of braided line,” states Mike Bennett, Product Development Manager. “Our goal is to introduce the highest quality and most affordable line out there meeting each angler’s needs.”

The Eminent Series of braid features 8-carrier construction with high knot strength. Eminent features an abrasion resistant coating to increase abrasion resistance up to 25% of like priced braids. Coming it at 28 to 30 weaves per inch, this line is one very round giving you exceptional line lay making it perfect for both baitcast and spinning applications. Eminent will be available in 8 to 100 pound breaking strengths and coming in 150, 300 and 1,500 yard spools and priced at $14.99 to $119.99

The Transcend Series of braid features 8-carrier construction with an exceptional knot strength. Transcend uses an advanced slick coating technology for increased abrasion resistance and longer lasting durability. Constructed of 8 fibers braided at 32 weaves per inch creating the roundest line possible with a small diameter, increased smoothness and sensitivity. This means increased casting distance, accuracy and less wind knots for spinning reels. Available in 8 to 100 pound breaking strengths and coming in 150, 300 and 1,500 yards spools and priced at $19.99 to $159.99.

The Covert Camo Braid is designed for fishing in and around heavy cover. Perfect for punching and frog fishing as well as inshore fishing around structure or kelp, this 8-carrier line is very abrasion resistant and available in 50, 65, 80 and 100 pound breaking strengths. This line has a dyed camo pattern giving your more stealth on the water avoiding spooking fish. Available in 150, 300 and 1.500 yard spools and priced at $21.99 to $189.99.

Soft Steels new Cyclone Hollow Braid features a 16-carrier construction and is designed for completely knotless connections. Cyclone is super strong and supple giving your bait the freedom to move with little to no memory. Available in 65, 80, 100 and 130 pound breaking strengths. Available in 600, 1,500 and 2,000 yard spools and priced at $189.99 to $729.99.

To find out more information on Soft Steel USA and the new braided line lineup, please visit www.softsteelusa.com.

SOFT STEEL USA RELEASES STRETCHABLE FLUOROCARBON FOR 2020

NEW Soft Steel Fluoro-Stretch to Hit Decks in 2020.

ONTARIO, Calif.: Soft Steel USA has been known in the long range circles for a couple of decades with its high quality product line in Fluorocarbon and Monofilament lines. This years introduction of Stretchable Fluorocarbon will be a game changer for anglers looking for an edge.

“The new Stretchable Fluorocarbon is going to really change the way anglers think about their gear,” states Mike Bennett, Product Development Manager. “With the properties of monofilament line, you will be able to get tighter knot and much more shock absorption than standard fluorocarbon lines.”

Soft Steel’s new Fluoro-Stretch line is a 100% fluorocarbon line with the stretchable properties of monofilament line. This stretchable line means you will get a tighter cinch on your knot bringing your knot strength to 95%, which is much stronger than standard fluorocarbon lines.

Available in breaking strengths of 10 to 150 pounds, the new Fluoro Stretch will available in 25 yard spools and coils as well as 5 yard single shot lengths.

The Fuoro-Stretch family of line will retail from $6.99 to $89.99. For more information, please visit www.softsteelusa.com.

Contact: Dave Brown

(909)509-4845

E-mail: [email protected]