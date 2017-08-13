Something a Little Different Than Inshore By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

Rather than talking about the normal inshore fishing, we’ll talk a little bit about offshore.

If you’re brave enough to venture out and get into an all-out battle with the monsters offshore, then contact Offshore Hustler Fishing Charters out of Saint Pete Beach. I had the pleasure of going on a 12 hour red snapper trip. I can tell you first hand that your arms will hurt for days, because Captain Pete will put you on the fish all day long.

We were fishing in 120 to 140 feet of water, catching big red grouper and lots of 30 inch plus red snappers as well as big mangrove snappers, lane snappers and vermillion snappers. The action was non-stop and the crew kept us rigged and in the water the entire trip. So when you’re ready to do some great fishing offshore call Offshore Hustler Fishing Charters.

Now that I’ve told you about my awesome fishing trip, let’s talk about some mackerel fishing in the bay. When the bottom fishing slows down in the middle of the day, it’s time to free line some shrimp, small white bait or cut bait over the artificial reefs.

Recently we have been catching our limit of mackerel in about 40 minutes! We are using 30 pound leaders with 3/0 Mustad long shank hooks so that we will have less break offs without using a steel leader.

Now it’s time to take these tips and get out there and fish!

What makes our charter service unique is that we cater to disabled veterans and wheel chair bound clients! Our boat is able to accommodate wheelchairs and is ADA compliant. IF YOU’RE A DISABLED VETERAN YOUR TRIP IS FREE!!! This is our way we give back to our veterans.

Pocket change inshore fishing charters

Capt. Anthony Corcella

727-432-6446

www.fishtampabaycharters.com

Check us out on Facebook Pocket Change Inshore Fishing Charter