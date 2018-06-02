Son Father Team win May BCFA tournament circuit

The Backcounty Fishing Association’s May tournament took place on Saturday, May 5, out of Little Jim Bridge Fish Camp in Fort Pierce with 33 teams hitting the water.

Despite blustery conditions, the son-father team of Ryan and David Jouppi, both of Port St. Lucie, took first-place with the first slam in more than a year by catching and releasing a 1.68-pound trout, a 6.09-pound redfish, and a 8.66-pound snook. The combined weight of the slam, 16.43 pounds, earned the duo a check worth $586. 50.

David Jouppi fished as an alternate.

Andy Fantini, fished solo, and weighed a 1.63-pound trout and a 6.94-pound snook, earning the second-place slot and a check for $351.90.

Backcountry Fishing Association president Zach Foltz and first lady Lorae’ Simpson took third place with a 2.85-pound trout and a 5.06-pound redfish, earning the pair $234.60.

Simpson carried the team by catching the redfish, which earned her the Taco Dive downtown Fort Pierce Lady Angler of the month award for May.

Matt and Joe Canestrari won the trout Calcutta bonus of $150 for a 4.11-pound trout. Dustin Bragman and Jason Wrubel won the redfish Calcutta of $100 for a 3.43-pounder.

The snook Calcutta of $100, rolled over to September, since there will be no snook category during the seasonal closure.

The Backcountry Fishing Association is a 10-month circuit, which runs from January through October, finishing with its two-day Classic.

The artificial lure only tournament gives two-person teams and solo anglers monthly opportunities to win cash and earn points. Redfish, trout and snook (seasonal) are the qualified species.

Anglers attempt to bring one legal fish of each species to the scales for weigh in and live release.

Membership fees are $25 for the year. To enter the tournament each month, the fee is $60 per team.

The sixth tournament of the series takes place Saturday, June 2, with the captain’s meeting on June 1.

For more information, visit the Backcountry Fishing Association on Facebook.