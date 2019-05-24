South Atlantic Black Sea Bass Season Open

Photo by Greg McFall/NOAA

South Atlantic Black Sea Bass

NOAA Fisheries has opened black sea bass recreational fishing in federal waters of the South Atlantic, south of Cape Hatteras, N.C. The season will remain open through April 1, 2020.

The reason for the opening black sea bass season for the entire recreational fishing year is because estimates predict the 433,200-pound recreational catch limit will not be met for the 2019-2020 season. For the last three years, recreational landings were substantially below this value.

The recreational minimum size limit is 13 inches tail-length. The bag limit is seven fish per person, per day.