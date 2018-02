In January, NOAA Fisheries announced a decrease in the mutton snapper limit and an increase in the minimum size limit for the South Atlantic Fishery. The new regulations are effective as of Feburary 10th.

For the recreational sector, the minimum size limit increases from 16 to 18 inches total length. The recreational bag limit decreases to five mutton snapper per person, per day within the 10-snapper aggregate bag limit.