South Atlantic Red Snapper Season Proposed

Photo courtesy of Miss Judy Charters/Savannah, Ga.

NOAA Fisheries is considering new regulations that would open the door for a limited season for red snapper in the South Atlantic in 2018.

Called Amendment 43, it would allow recreational anglers to harvest one red snapper per person per day. Fishing would be allowed on weekends only and the season start and end dates would be announced if the amendment is approved.

The South Atlantic red snapper stock has increased in abundance over the last several years at an even faster rate than predicted. All signs point to a quickly rebuilding fishery. By allowing a limited season, the amendment will reduce the socio-economic hardships experienced by fishermen and fishing communities while continuing to rebuild the fishery. It would also provide much needed harvest and discard data for stock assessments.