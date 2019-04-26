South Atlantic Red Snapper Seasons Announced

Photo courtesy of Miss Judy Charters, Savannah, Ga.

Red Snapper Seasons Announced for the South Atlantic

NOAA has announced recreational red snapper seasons for the South Atlantic, which includes fisheries off Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The recreational sector will open for harvest on the following days:

• July 12-14 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

• July 19-20 (Friday and Saturday)

During this limited open season, the recreational bag limit is one red snapper per person, per day for private and charter vessels. The captain and crew on for-hire vessels will be allowed to retain the recreational bag limit. There is no size limit.

The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council identified the following best practices to reduce release mortality and further protect the population as it rebuilds:

• Avoid areas likely to have red snapper if you already caught your limit.

• When red snapper are out of season, avoid areas where they are common.

• Use single-hook rigs to reduce the potential for catching multiple red snapper on a single drop.

• Use non-offset circle hooks while fishing in areas where red snapper are common.

• Use a dehooking device to remove the hook. Keep fish in the water if you plan to release them or return them to the water as quickly as possible.

• Use descending devices when releasing fish with signs of barotrauma.