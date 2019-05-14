South Carolina Honors Bass Pro Davy Hite

Photo Credit: B.A.S.S Photo

Honoring a Bass Pro Legend Davy Hite

In April, on the same stage where Bassmaster Elite Series pros were weighing in during the Lake Hartwell tournament, 2019 Bass Fishing Hall of Fame inductee Davy Hite was surprised by the South Carolina Senate with a resolution honoring his career.

Rep. Jay West, acting on behalf of the resolution’s sponsors, Sen. Michael Gambrell and Sen. Floyd Nicholson, made clear that Hite was being honored not just for his angling exploits, which include the 1999 Bassmaster Classic title, the 1998 Forrest Wood Cup, and the 1997 and 2002 Bassmaster Angler of the Year awards. He certainly cited those achievements, but added that his prior career in the National Guard and subsequent career as a broadcaster and his role as a steward of our natural resources also justified this recognition.

Hite attended his first Bassmaster Classic as a spectator in 1996 and had a dream “just to maybe qualify for one.” Instead, he visited the Classic stage 14 times during a career that earned him nearly $2 million in B.A.S.S. winnings alone.

“When you get to fish for a living, and now get to talk about fishing for a living, it’s a great thing,” Hite said onstage.

He will be formally added to the rolls of the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame at its annual induction dinner at Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Mo., on Sept. 19.

For information, go to www.BassFishingHOF.com or contact BFHOF executive director Barbara Bowman at [email protected]