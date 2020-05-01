South County Inshore & Freshwater: May 2020

This is going to be a strange month, there is no doubt about it. I’m sure by now everyone is getting a little stir crazy, so I’m going to touch on some things you can still do, and I’ll focus on fishing activities that are kind of quick. You might be surprised but this is a great time to find new places to fish. South Florida (especially in the freshwater) has fish pretty much everywhere you look. I’ll give you an example, there are drainage ditch canals that line my neighborhood. I’ve been going out by myself for the last hour and a half of sunlight and absolutely hammering the snakeheads, peacocks and largemouth bass. I’ve seen a lot of clown knifefish but haven’t had much luck with them yet. To be honest, when you look a canal it doesn’t look like somewhere fish would be, but I can promise you, they are there. You can either walk the banks or launch a small canoe or johnboat and go exploring. You will get some exercise and practice social distancing. Some of the state management areas are also open and it’s a great time to get a hike in and go look for some new fishing spots. Once the rainy season starts, the flag ponds should fill up and you might be surprised at the largemouth that are in the shallow water. Unfortunately, it looks like most access in our area has been blocked to the saltwater including walking on the beach or waiting in the intracoastal unless you have some sort of private access. I carry a light spinning rod, a couple of fly rods, and a bait caster in my truck. I pull over frequently and try new spots even if it’s just for five casts, some impressive fish have been landed this way.

Here are a couple of tips:

– Pack water so you don’t get dehydrated.

– Be friendly and polite to people you encounter, you never know where it might lead.

– And here’s the most important one, watch out for fire ants.

Good luck out there & stay safe!

Capt Patrick Smith

Swamptosea.com

561-503-0848