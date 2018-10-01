South County Inshore & Freshwater: September 2018

by Capt. Patrick Smith, Contributing Writer

It’s the start of big fish season in south Florida. This is the month! With so much going on, from the mullet run to cool fronts and sometimes even a hurricane; all of which keep the big predators on the move. The beaches and Intracoastal Waterway will be loaded with mullet making their annual fall migration. Look for the action and you will find fish, although the bites can be difficult to get. With persistence it will pay off. Tarpon, jacks, snook, sharks and more will be joining in on the chaos. I like to free line a mullet outside of the school or fish a weighted dead bait right in the middle. If you like artificials, it can be a great time to throw big plugs like a Yozuri or Rapala diver, and big poppers can generate some exciting blow ups also.

For fly anglers I recommend anything in a large mullet pattern fished on an intermediate line. If you come across a school of big jacks, a giant popper most likely won’t be ignored.

On the freshwater side the spawn is complete, so now it’s time to eat. The peacocks and largemouths will be nonstop feeding and the big numbers of fish per trip will happen in the next two months. Shiners, flukes, rattle traps and pretty much anything shiny will have you hooked up quick. The flies I recommend would be and E.P Peanut Butter and the Hamilton Eat Me in olive and white. Depending on cold fronts, the crappie bite might start up. If you like slabs (big crappie) it will be worth checking brush piles and bridges.

Good luck!

Capt. Patrick Smith

[email protected]

www.swamptosea.com

561.503.0848