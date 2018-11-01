South Florida Artist Susan Feldmann’s Imaginative Perspective

Last month I visited the home studio of South Florida artist, Susan Jyl Feldmann. There is art everywhere and on everything. The original watercolors are on Arches (a French woven fabric) in various stages as well as many completed works and prints. Susan paints all the time on everything and anything. There were paintings on swordfish bills, on rocks that she picked up, in a book that she carries on errands and everything else that you could imagine.

I had heard about her work for some time now but had never been able to coordinate a visit. I was not expecting the incredible detail that is a part of all her work. Whether a painting of sea grapes, sea turtles, fish, dolphin, pelicans, mangos, a beach view, hibiscus, or a painting of shells and other treasure, each watercolor has incredible detail.



Susan is a recently retired High School and College art teacher that has been painting during her entire teaching career but is now able to devote her incredible talents to her craft full time. Her love of turtles has landed her works at the Juno Beach Loggerhead Marinelife Center and Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton as well as the Kennedy Studio Gallery in Marathon.

She has created unique perspectives in her work such as a painting with sea turtles hatching out of coconuts, or tropical fish swimming in a sea of hibiscus. Susan just completed a children’s book that tells the story of the turtle coconut painting. Look for it soon! Susan has been commissioned for a painting of Hemingway’s home as well as other famous homes in Key West. The colorful mangos, banana trees and hibiscus flowers found there are also some of her favorite subjects. Visit her website to enjoy and purchase her beautiful work, feldmannart.com. She is also available for commissions.