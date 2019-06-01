South Shore Tampa Bay Report By: Capt. Christopher Taylor

The heat is on and so is the bite. Many anglers find new friends in cloud cover and light breezes. Knowing the feeding patterns of fish in relation to time of day and tidal movement is key. Sometimes, during mid-day when the heat is at its worst can be the best time to catch. Many fish will be found on the flats during incoming tides and high water. When the tide starts to flow out however, focus on deeper cuts and ledges to fish. The snook fishing has been excellent the past month and is expected to sustain in trend. On a fast incoming tide, double and triple hookups are not uncommon. Most of the snook caught have been smaller at 24 to 28 inches. However, many snook 32 to 38 inches are caught on trips as well. Just a few weeks ago, a client brought in a 40-inch fish. Scaled sardines and small pinfish are choice baits to use for snook this month.

The Spanish mackerel action has also been very good. The bite is hot when the water is moving. The preferred setting would be low to incoming tide. Popular places for finding Spanish mackerel are around bridges, rock piles and heavy structure surrounded by open water. The average size of Spanish mackerel being caught are fish in the 12 to16-inch range. This is a good factor for hungry anglers. When fishing these areas mentioned, I recommend free-lining live or cut scaled sardines within the target area or “strike-zone” using 30-pound fluorocarbon leader and a size 1 long shank beak style hook. The addition of a split-shot may be necessary to keep baits in the specific location during stronger tides.

The phrase “match the hatch” is a tried and true method used to select the proper bait for fishing any given area. The Tampa Bay waterways right now are filled with pinfish and scaled sardines. These palm size baitfish are great for catching snook, especially when there are many swimming about. Scaled sardines and pinfish can be caught by throwing a cast net or can be bought at most bait shops. There’s no time like the present to get out on the water and go fishing. Remember to wear sunscreen, as the UV rays are in full force. Stay hydrated–its hot outside.