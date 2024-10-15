Southern Charm and Team Harvey Score Big Marlin in 2024 Mongo Offshore Challenge

The Mongo Offshore Challenge wrapped up its 5th season September 30, 2024, with two divisions covering the Atlantic seaboard and Gulf of Mexico. This unique offshore fishing contest was developed by two brothers and a buddy in 2020. Blue marlin top the list of eligible species, along with swordfish, tuna, wahoo and mahi. Teams enter to compete all summer long in the winner-take-all contest. Tournament wins, along with recreational and charter catches, are eligible for entry.

In the Gulf Coast Division, Southern Charm/All In (Capt. Landon Bell/63 Hatteras) won $182,750 after boating a 728.4-pound blue marlin in the Cajun Canyons Billfish Classic. Sea Spray (Capt. Bill Staff/65 Resmondo) took both the tuna and mahi categories, earning $120,275 for those fish, weighing 209.2 and 45.3 pounds, respectively. The heaviest swordfish, a 300-pound broadbill, was worth $66,300 for Synchronicity (Capt. Anthony Lopez/58 Viking). Gunnslinger (Capt. Miguel Tirado/72 Viking) topped the wahoo category with an 83.3-pounder, worth a payout of $41,225.

No blue marlin were entered for a couple previous years in the Mongo East Coast Division, so Team Harvey(Capt. John Brumble/72 Viking) cashed in with a rollover payout of $106,075 for its 649-pound blue marlin this summer. Angler (Capt. Jim Arnold/59 Spencer) boated the top swordfish at 285 pounds, good for a $9,350 check. Euphoria (Capt. Ricky Wheeler/60 Precision) took home $8,500 for a 222-pound bigeye tuna. Scup Slayer (Capt. Rob Goodwin/72 Viking) was tops on the yellowfin leaderboard with a 113-pound entry, worth $5,950. Widespread, a 51 Crown Marine with Capt. Jay Watson at the helm, topped the mahi entries with a 45-pounder. No wahoo were weighed in the East Coast Division this season.

The 2024 Mongo Offshore Challenge included 174 teams representing 16 states. The competing boat sizes ranged from 21 to 92 feet with more than 3,200 anglers aboard. The overall cash prizes nearly topped $700,000. AME Atlantic Marine Electronics and Mongo TALK Podcast were the 2024 Platinum Sponsors.

“The Mongo is not just a blue marlin tournament,” says co-founder Capt. Jeremy Cox. J.D. Cox and Brian Johnson are the other two Challenge founders. “It’s totally ala carte. Teams can enter a specific species category or go across the board. It’s their choice. And it’s not just limited to tournament contestants, either. We had a couple charter boats win this year and a family out fun fishing aboard their center console has a shot at catching a mongo fish, too.”

The Challenge follows the spirit of International Game Fish Association rules, with certain exceptions for swordfish. Entries are made via a smart phone app, which allows viewers to get real-time updates and follow the daily action. The Challenge also adheres to each tournament’s specific rules for eligibility.

“The Challenge promotes future conservation-minded choices. Our motto is ‘Let the Small Ones Go So They Can Grow.’ Registration for the 2025 Mongo Offshore Challenge will open in January 2025 and we have some new big things planned. We expect a huge year for our 6th season with more mongo fish hitting the scales,” Cox added.

The 2025 Mongo Offshore Challenge begins May 1 and concludes September 30, 2025. To enter or to learn more, please visit: mongooffshore.com or check out the Mongo Offshore Challenge social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.