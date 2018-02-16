Southern Run Takes 81st Derby in Down to the Wire Finish

The West Palm Beach Fishing Club’s 81st running of the Silver Sailfish Derby, the World’s Oldest Sailfish Tournament, concluded with one of the most exciting finishes in recent tournament history. An impressive fleet of 41 boats participated in the prestigious event, which is held each January out of Sailfish Marina in Palm Beach Shores. The fleet faced mostly southerly winds during the tournament, a wind direction that is typically not considered to be ideal for sailfishing. Derby anglers dispelled that premise by amassing a very respectable catch of 317 sailfish releases during the two days of fishing.

Below average temperatures and rough sea conditions the week prior to the Derby helped push sailfish down the Florida coast creating optimism among anglers. The morning of the tournament southerly winds warmed temperatures and brought scattered showers to the region. Angler Todd Willard aboard Fish On posted the Derby’s first fish just minutes after the start. As the day progressed nearly the entire fleet was radioing in fish. It was not a fast-paced bite, but rather a steady pick. Team Old No.7/Propayroll led by Captain Jamie Ralph and Team Remix/Freebird led by Captain J.C. Cleare dueled at the top of the scoreboard most of the day. They both would finish the day with 8 releases, with Old No. 7/Propayroll winning the Top Daily Boat award on time. Team Kite Keeper finished the day in third place with 7 releases on time. Angler Mike Simko of Palm Beach Gardens would earn the Top Daily Angler award catching all 7 of Kite Keeper’s fish on day one. At one point Simko found himself battling two sails at the same time, an impressive angling feat. The best of the sailfish bite was taking place between Juno Beach and Hobe Sound. The heavy weight fish on the first day was a 25-pound, 12-ounce cobia landed by angler Lev Mullins of Palm Beach Gardens aboard Princess Lily. Mullins had the presence of mind to pitch out a flat line bait while his fellow crew members were occupied untangling their fishing kite that had become fouled in an outrigger. Mullins fish would end up earning the Top Weight Fish award in the Derby. A total of 142 sails, of which 23 were tagged, were released the first day. Nearly twenty teams had posted 4 or more releases during the day setting the stage for a very competitive finish.

A brisk wind out of the south greeted Derby anglers on the final day. Once again, the majority of the fleet headed north. Normally, the persistent southerly wind would be frowned upon by sailfish anglers. However, the agitated sea condition energized the fish improving the morning bite from the previous day. A total of ten teams released four or more fish during the first three hours of fishing. Locally based Old No. 7/Propayroll and Miami based Remix/Freebird continued their slugfest at the top of the leaderboard. With a whole lot of pride on the line, a classic north versus south shootout was developing. Southern Run, Native Son, Sore Subject, Goin’ Raptor and Fish On were also grinding their way up the scoreboard and soon found themselves within striking range of the lead. By noon every boat in the Derby fleet had posted one or more sailfish releases for the tournament. The Palm Beaches were living up to their reputation as the Sailfish Sector of the Gulfstream. While other teams were out finding fish, Team Southern Ground found themselves stuck at the dock. A live well and float switch issue nearly sunk their boat the preceding night. With dogged determination they were able to recover from their misfortune and were back on the water by mid-day. Karma was at work when they soon hooked a triple-header sail not far from Palm Beach Inlet.

With only two hours remaining it was evident that this year’s tournament would come right down to the wire. Nearly a dozen teams had positioned themselves close to the top. Teams Seraphim, LaLa, Griffin, Sore Subject, Miss Annie and Reel Captivating were all ascending the leaderboard. Teams Remix/Freebird, Native Son, Southern Run and Old No. 7/Propayroll were battling it out at the top. With less than an hour to go three teams each had 16 overall sails. Deteriorating weather was also coming into play. Heavy rain, strong winds and building seas challenged the fleet in the final half hour. As it turned out the rain, which forced teams to pull in their kites, would be Southern Run’s savior. While clearing their water-logged kite they deployed a threadfin herring off the bow on a spinning rod just to keep a bait in the water. The move paid off producing their seventeenth sailfish release with minutes left in the tournament. It was the fish that would secure their win and the Top Daily Boat award. LaLa angler Dave Bertolozzi won the Top Daily Angler award with 6 releases. Billy Palmer aboard the Leisure Boy won the Daily Heavy Weight Fish award with a 13 lb., 11 oz. dolphin. A total of 175 sails, of which 24 were tagged, were released by the fleet on the final day of fishing. The last sailfish of the Derby, fish number 317, was released by angler Jim Fallon on Reel Captivating.

Southern Run led by Capt. Skip Dana claimed the Top Overall Boat award with 17 releases. Dana was awarded the Top Derby Captain. Teams Remix/Freebird, Native Son and Old No. 7/Propayroll followed in that order on the final leaderboard each posting 16 releases. With 10 individual releases Kite Keeper angler Mike Simko earned the Top Overall Angler award, the famous Mrs. Henry Rea Trophy. Anglers Mark Wodlinger, Keith McDonald and Clemente Travieso followed Simko in the standings with 7 releases each. Seraphim angler Vanessa Lindner claimed the Top Lady Angler Trophy with 6 releases on time. Capt. Matt Alligood led team Good Call to the Top Tag Team award by tagging 8 sailfish with Billfish Foundation tags. Kite Keeper with Capt. David McGaha at the helm was the Top Small Boat.