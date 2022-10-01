Species Spotlight: Osprey By: Wes Tallyn

One of the most recognizable birds of prey found throughout Florida is the Osprey. They are typically seen in areas thought the country where a major water body is nearby. The Osprey’s diet consists almost entirely of fish, and they dive from sometimes great height to snatch fish and other prey at or near the water’s surface.

Like the Bald Eagle, Osprey numbers have rebounded significantly across the state of Florida after their population was severely decimated by a chemical called DDT. DDT was used as a pesticide and it leeched into our waterways. The chemical would accumulate in the adult birds and cause the egg shells to be too thin after being laid to develop properly and, often, adults would crack the eggs while incubating.

Osprey make nests in tree tops and manmade structures like cell phone towers in the Spring and will nest early in the Summer here in Florida. While not in use, the nests will sometimes be taken by other birds like Bald Eagles and Great-horned owls. Exotic Parakeets and European House Sparrows will also add sticks to the bottom of the Osprey nest to build their own nest-within-a-nest.

Osprey have issues in the Fall through Spring with Bald Eagles bullying them out of their catch. The Eagles wait for the Osprey to catch a fish, letting them do all of the hard work, then swoop in to steal the spoils. Both Bald Eagles and Osprey have white heads, but the best way to tell the difference is by the color of the feathers on the chest. Adult Bald Eagles will have black feathers on the chest while the juveniles have black or marbled black and white feathers on the chest. An Osprey’s chest feathers are almost completely white. The Osprey is here year-round, so see if you can find one next time you’re on the water!