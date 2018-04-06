A Spectacular Sunday in the Florida Sunshine: A Day at Palm Beach Polo

When you contemplate outdoor activities in Palm Beach County, most people think boating and fishing, perhaps golf or the beach. There’s another world-class activity right in our backyard that many people don’t take advantage of. In fact, our area is one of the few places in the country and one of the top places in the world to watch this sport…polo.

A sport unlike any other, polo showcases the powerful bond between a player and his or her equine partner. As one of the oldest team sports, polo is an exhilarating combination of horsepower, athleticism and control. Competing on a 300 by 160-yard grass field, players score by driving the ball into the opposing team’s goal using a bamboo mallet while riding at speeds of up to 35 mph. Play is fast paced and requires a remarkable amount of technical skill. Not only trying to get the ball in the goal but doing so by controlling a horse. The game is easy to understand, beyond learning some basic terminology, it’s very similar to soccer or football’s scoring and offense/defense model. It’s entertaining to watch and fascinating to appreciate the dedication of the players.

A visit to the International Polo Club is a great way to spend a day outside watching a novel sport that is very family friendly. It is not outrageously expensive and easy to get in and out. You don’t have to deal with security and long ticket lines, like at other sporting events. You walk right in and can meander about as you wish. No one bothers you. There is a private area for the club members as well as member tailgating.

General admission is only $10, and you pay for parking. You can do whatever you want – there are different experience levels. The north side of the field has tailgating spots for the public that you could enjoy with a group of friends and bring your own refreshments. I would call to see if there is a spot available. There are several levels of reserved seating. If you want to enjoy a more elevated experience you can purchase a brunch ticket at the field-side Pavilion. You can purchase tickets online or at the event.

Everyone gets to take part in the halftime “Divot Stomp”. It is one of polo’s oldest traditions. Spectators are invited onto the field to socialize and replace the divots that are created by the horses’ hooves during play. At Palm Beach Polo we are offered free champagne and chocolate popsicles.

While you will see some people that are dressed to the nines, do not let that intimidate you. There are also casually dressed people there too. Wear whatever makes you most comfortable.

Sunday, April 1 is the Gold Cup Final, then the next 3 Sundays, the 8th – 22nd are the 114th US Open Polo matches, one of the most prestigious polo tournaments in the United States.

For more information or to buy tickets visit ipc.coth.com.