It’s that time again. The summer heat is fast approaching and refreshing cocktails are a must.
I keep hearing about this spicy margarita, so I thought I would give it a try.
Step one:
Use your tequila of choice.
1/4 of a jalapeño seeded or not (if seeded it will not be as spicy).
Place jalapeño in tequila and let it sit on the counter for a few hours.
Spice will infuse with tequila.
Step two:
Make a simple syrup with equal parts sugar and water.
Place in a sauce pan and melt together over medium heat.
Step three:
Put it all together.
Take 1 shot of tequila, 1 shot Gran Marnier, ice, simple syrup to taste and a twist of lime.
Place in a shaker and shake.
Step four:
Rim a glass with salt by wetting the rim with lime and dipping it in salt.
Pour your cocktail into the glass.
Garnish with a lime.
Enjoy!