It’s that time again. The summer heat is fast approaching and refreshing cocktails are a must.

I keep hearing about this spicy margarita, so I thought I would give it a try.

Step one:

Use your tequila of choice.

1/4 of a jalapeño seeded or not (if seeded it will not be as spicy).

Place jalapeño in tequila and let it sit on the counter for a few hours.

Spice will infuse with tequila.

Step two:

Make a simple syrup with equal parts sugar and water.

Place in a sauce pan and melt together over medium heat.

Step three:

Put it all together.

Take 1 shot of tequila, 1 shot Gran Marnier, ice, simple syrup to taste and a twist of lime.

Place in a shaker and shake.

Step four:

Rim a glass with salt by wetting the rim with lime and dipping it in salt.

Pour your cocktail into the glass.

Garnish with a lime.

Enjoy!