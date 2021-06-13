Splash into the River this Summer!

French Broad RiverCamp seeks to educate and empower the next generation of watershed stewards. We provide opportunities for river and watershed exploration for rising 3rd-8th grade students. Guided by RiverLink staff, campers will engage in hands-on environmental education, river recreation, and service-learning projects. By the end of our time together, campers will have a newfound appreciation and love for their watershed.

We will be hosting our typical week long day camps for 2021! Registration for this summer will open on Sunday April 11th at noon. Each session will go from Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm with options for early drop-off and late pick-up. $275 per session with financial assistance available.

We have spaces reserved for financial assistance campers. So even if a session is full please apply for financial assistance if you need it, we may still have space to include your camper!

Rising 3rd-5th Grade

June 14th-18th

July 5th-9th

Rising 6th-8th Grade

June 21st-25th

July 12th-16th

At our summer camp we are…

Ecologists: We learn about what makes our stream and river ecosystems tick.

Naturalists: We take time every day to make observations and appreciate our surroundings.

Adventurers: We raft, swim and hike throughout the watershed.

Wildlife biologists: We search for life in our forests, rivers, and urban communities.

Environmental stewards: We work to make a positive change in our environment, and spread love for nature.

For info visit the Riverlink website at riverlink.org/work/rivercamp.