Sporadic Hatches, Deep Nymphing And Streamers

By Karl Ekberg

It’s wintertime fly fishing, but it truly did not quite feel that way halfway through January. We had much warmer temperatures than average, and there was no snow yet. Plenty of warm winter rains have started to inundate the area, just like last year.

We can only hope Mother Nature takes it a little easier on us this year as compared to last year, when it seemed the rivers were continuously blown out. Let’s not be mistaken, rain is great for the watershed, but continuous huge downpours are not great for fishing conditions.

River heights and flows above the safe zones make it virtually impossible to fish, even from the banks. When the river is that high, fish are just hunkered down holding on for dear life, behind big boulders and against the banks.

All in all, since we have been able to fish to start the year, it has been very good. On days with temperatures in the mid 50s, we have had great early winter stonefly hatches. The fish have been rising, and dry fly fishing has been good. This has been sporadic, but enjoyable, and do not worry if you missed out. Better dry fly fishing is coming as spring comes along.

Warmer days have produced great numbers and some large fish as well. Tight-line nymphing has been a great way to land many fish. Fishing near the river bottom, where the water is the warmest, has been the key to successful day. The way to go is to fish a heavy nymph to get down to the bottom, and then trail a second smaller fly. A pinch or two of split shot may be necessary during higher stream flows. If your flies are not hanging up on the bottom of the river once in a while, then you are not deep enough.

Fishing streamers at this time of year is equally rewarding. While fishing streamers, one must remember that small bait fish are lethargic in cold water temperatures, as well. Casting streamers slightly upstream, letting them fall in the water column, and twitching them through the drift will lead to success. Also, after the drift and twitch, a slow pulsing retrieve can be very beneficial. The use of a sinking leader to keep your streamers down, or a pinch of split shot a foot above the streamer may be necessary.

As we fish throughout the year, we encourage everyone to practice catch and release and also leave no trace on all of our excursions to the great outdoors. We hope to see everyone out on the rivers here in South Carolina

Karl and Karen Ekberg are co-owners of Chattooga River Fly Shop, located at 6832-A Highlands Hwy, Mountain Rest, SC 29664. Give them a call at (864) 638-2806 and see their website at www.chattoogariverflyshop.com.