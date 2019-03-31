Spring Fishing Forecast for GSMNP

By Chad Fouts

National Park–

The fishing in the National Park right now is slower in the morning due to the drop in temperatures at night. You will not be disappointed in the water levels! We are catching most of our fish between 10am and 5pm. We are throwing many different dries from blue wing olives, parachute adams to quill gordons. Dry dropper rigs have been particularly excellent on most rivers. Higher elevation streams are still relatively cold, so definitely spend most of your time on the lower elevation rivers. Some of the droppers we are using are sexy waltz, HS pheasant tails, hares ears, black stoneflies etc.

Gatlinburg Stocked Waters–

The City of Gatlinburg is still stocking every Thursday and water temperatures have increased, which has made the fishing amazing. There are several very large fish hiding in those waters. Any bigger, flashier fly will catch these freshly stocked fish while more natural stonefly imitations and worm flies work well for fish that have been in the river for a while.

State Stocked waters–

Such as Low Little River, Middle prong of the Little Pigeon and West prong of the Little Pigeon. They are being stocked every other week. The size of the fish they stock does not disappoint. We have yet to find a nymph that will not catch one of these large state stocked trout.

Feel free to give us a ring at The Smoky Mountain Angler with any questions about the fishing, 865-436-8746.