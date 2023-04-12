Spring Patterns

By Scott Norton

This is the season anglers have been waiting for. The water temperatures are rising, and those warming trends are waking those bass up. We have had a very mild winter this year, so the water warm up will happen fast.

Warming weather patterns in February are a sign that bass will be feeding up really good by early March. I have been getting reports that aggressive bass are in the shallows feeding good in late February. Let’s hope that a late cold spell will not happen to shut this down. The rain will warm the waters quickly and raise the pool level causing the bass to go shallow.

Just remember, this time of year they will bite just about everything you offer them. Those big females are needing iodine from crayfish to break those egg-sacks, so going with a red or orange color may be the best way to just target those females. You can tell if they are feeding on crayfish or shad just by looking at their mouths. If they have a red, worn look to their mouths, more than likely they are feeding on crayfish on the bottom. If their mouths are white with sharp teeth, chances are they have been feeding on shad. Just pay attention to your catches.

The males will be the first wave, coming into the secondary points first, and the females will usually be behind them. So, when you find them, pay attention to the size and sex of the bass. You will still find them deep as well, but they will eventually join the others as the water warms. You will also notice the ones in the shallows will prefer a different pattern than the ones down deep. The bass down deep may want a slower presentation, while the bass in the shallows may be more aggressive, so use a faster presentation.

A good tip is to start on the sunny side of the lake where the sun warms the water first. Rock and wood are a good thing to focus on to start with. If this does not work, look for isolated cover and see if they are there. I have seen lakes with too much wood, so this would be a good place for isolated cover. You can break down a lake by grouping your options, so you don’t waste too much time trying to fish everything you see.

Water clarity is also important when selecting the right bait. We will get some rain during this time, so this means the water will be muddy in some of the places. If you find yourself with muddy water, do not use a swim-bait. You will want something bright in color with a rattle or vibration. If you really want to use a swim-bait, make sure you use one with a large size profile, so that it displaces water. Bass will be able to key in on a silent lure, as long as they can detect a presence in the water.

Have fun this season and use your head to find large numbers of quality fish. Make a plan and keep it simple.

Scott Norton is a Western North Carolina native. Born in Asheville, N.C., he is a long-time hunter, angler and weekend warrior.