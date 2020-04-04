Springtime Fly Fishing

By James Bradley – Orvis Endorsed Fly Fishing Guide

Well folks, April is right around the corner. Milder weather is not only a plus for anglers and guides, but for trout as well. Rainbow trout will be beautifully colored up due to their spawning activities. April will have all kinds of insects coming from abroad. This will get many trout looking up for these tiny morsels. If you like dry fly fishing, it’ll be picking up this month!

Our friends at the Department of Natural Resources started stocking many streams back in March. They will continue to fill streams with trout until July 4th for the first half of the year. Keep in mind that the delayed harvest streams and rivers will continue to get some fish until the season ends on May 14th.

Some flies to have for your outing in the Southern Appalachians will be caddis, mayflies and stoneflies. The following is a good assortment to have on hand: black, brown, grey and green caddis sizes 14-18 (elk or deer hair caddis), Quill Gordon (early in the month), Blue Quill, March Brown, Red Quill, and Light Cahills (late in the month) sizes ranging from 10-20 (mayflies). Lastly will be stoneflies like little black stones, and yellow stones sizes 14-18. I personally like stimulators and elk hair caddis size 14-16 for my dry fly fishing during this month.

Regardless whether you are fishing with dries or nymphs, it is important that you try to match the size you are seeing first, then the color. If nymphing, take a little time to flip some rocks to match the mayfly or stonefly sizes. Making a good choice for your dry fly and dropper fly, if permitted, will help lead you to success!

