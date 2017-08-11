The Super Spreader SS-1000-CL cast net takes catching bait to a new level.

A continuous weight line allows the net to sink evenly, and it provides a better seal on the bottom. With a “true” pound of weight per radius foot it also sinks at a faster rate. Superior design means this net captures more baitfish on each throw, and it has made it America’s No. 1 selling net.

Exclusive Japanese monofilament resin netting, available in mesh sizes from 3/8” to 1”, is soft and strong for superior performance. Heavy-duty, high-count 90-pound-test Braille lines make for a stronger net with a more secure closure on retrieval.

This net performs well shallow and deep. The 30-foot-long, high-floating braided polyethylene line is perfect for deep water and currents, and Fitec’s KOMFORT KUFF reduces chaffing on the throwing wrists for anglers who are serious about filling up the bait tanks.

Look for the SS-1000-CL Super Spreader is available in sizes of 6, 8, 10 and 12 feet with 3/8” mesh, and 8, 10 and 12 feet with 1” mesh. Look for it at your local bait shop or find it online at castnets.com.