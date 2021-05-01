St. Pete Report By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

The mackerel have arrived. King and Spanish mackerel are swarming local waters as the water temperature has hit the magical 74 degrees. These speedsters will attack live bait and lures with reckless abandon. The Spanish mackerel are everywhere from the channels surrounding grass flats to the area bridges and piers and along the beaches. These fish are an easy target. They will hit live shrimp and live greenbacks, either freelined or under a bobber. They will also attack jigs and spoons, either casted or slow trolled. Clark spoons and Gotcha plugs are favorites, as are Docs Goofy jigs. The smaller the better; 00 to1 size spoons and 1/8 to ¼-ounce jigs will work best. The Macks are feeding on the millions of fries that have invaded the Bay; so, it’s important to match the hatch.

The kingfish are anywhere from the Skyway out to the hard bottom a few miles off the beaches. The big smoker kings can’t resist a slow trolled live blue runner or ladyfish. You can also go out to the hard bottom and live chum with greenbacks and get a solid bite going. Larger spoons trolled on a planer will take their share of schooly fish and the big smokers, too.

For Spanish mackerel, a 3000-size spinning reel with a 7-foot 6-inch rod rated 6 to 12-pound tackle is fine. A piece of 40-pound fluorocarbon leader will work a lot better than wire. If using live bait, go with a long shank 1/0-2/0 hook to help curb the cut offs. A larger 6000 size spinning reel loaded with 20 to 30-pound braid on a 7-foot 15 to 25-pound class rod will work great for the kings. When fishing for kings, a 3-foot piece of seven strand wire will help keep the big fish from breaking off. Wire is best whether trolling live bait or lures–kings have a habit of cutting through the mono. When using live bait, make sure to use a stinger rig. Attach a free-swinging treble hook to the main hook with a piece of wire.

The great thing about fishing for mackerel off the beaches and on the hard bottom is that you can catch both Kings and Spanish on the same trips.

Looking to book a trip of a lifetime, call Capt. Anthony Corcella 727-432-6446 or visit our website www.pocketchangefishingcharters.com