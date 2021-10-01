St. Pete Report By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

It’s That Time of Year Again When Fishing Is On Fire!

The mackerel have been biting pretty good around the Coffee Pot flats. We have been using cut threadfins and live shrimp with a cork on a 3/0 hook and 30-pound fluorocarbon leader. The size of the fish has been ranging anywhere from 16 to 24 inches.

A lot of the cobia have been seen coming in on the flats in the mid-morning hours. We have been using live pinfish in the 4 to 5-inch range with a

heavier rod rigged with a big cork and a 4/0 hook drifted out the back of the boat. The cobia we have been catching have been anywhere from 30 to 60 pounds. The strategy we have used is to anchor up on the edge of the grass flats by the channel. The cobia are coming in looking for pinfish on the grass flats.

If you’re into catching sharks, there are lots of them biting on the cut threadfins. If you have kids on the boat, they will have a blast fighting sharks on light tackle.

The water temperatures are starting to drop a little bit this time of year; so, we like to start fishing some of the docks around Coffee Pot and Snell Islands. This is producing black drum, redfish, sheepshead and snapper. The preferred tackle setup for this is to use a 2/0 hook with 15-pound fluorocarbon leader and a small split shot. I’ve been getting my hand-picked shrimp and fiddler crabs from Mitch’s Bait & Tackle since he seems to have shrimp there all of the time!

Fishing the Skyway area for mangrove snapper in the evening has produced great results! For best results, find yourself a nice

rock pile and drop down a shrimp with a knocker. We like to use a 30-pound fluorocarbon leader and 3/0 hook with a 2-ounce sinker.

