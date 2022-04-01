St. Pete Report By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

Mango Tango Time

April is a great month to go after the Mangrove snapper in Tampa Bay. It’s time to pull out the 3/4-ounce Mission fishing jig heads and some 20-pound fluorocarbon leader. Grab about 10 dozen shrimp from Mitch’s Bait and Tackle. Next, try to find a nice rock pile, or fish around the Skyway Bridge. There are a lot of places around the Skyway Bridge to fish.

Hooking the shrimp in the head seems to attract the snapper the most. I like a nice flowing current when fishing for these guys. If you really want to get them going, buy a chum block and cage and drop it down to about 10 feet off the bottom. That will fire up the snapper and increase the bite.

I like to fish with a 3500-size reel and a lighter rod. Free-line one of the shrimp with a heavier leader and a 3/0 hook and you may hook a Spanish mackerel. They taste so good right off the smoker. I’m also pretty sure that you will catch other fish like sheepshead and grunt.

The redfish bite is hot right now. We are using cut bait for the reds at Weedon Island. Just look for the crowd of boats–lol. Now it’s time to take these tips and get out there and fish!