St. Pete Report By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

The fishing and the weather have been heating up! The bite in the Bay has been hot both inshore and in the channel. We’ve been catching everything from redfish to hammerheads. While the mornings have been best, fish are biting all day if you know where to look and what to use.

Inshore, we have been using the High-Water lures popping corks with both jigs and live bait. It’s been deadly on the redfish. Attach 2 to 3 feet of fluorocarbon leader and a #3 to 5 circle hook for live bait or a 1/4-ounce jig rigged with a High-Water lures Get’Em Shad. A silver-dollar-sized pinfish is my preferred live bait. Hook them through the back right behind the head. Top Get’Em Shad colors for the Bay are JB Golden, Pocket Change and the KB Special. The technique for using the popping cork is similar for live bait or lure. Cast it out and give it a few good pops. Wait, and then wait some more–then, two more pops and repeat. This works especially well in cloudy or muddy water. I prefer the High-Water lures popping cork because of the quality. The main thing in a good popper is the wire used. High-Water uses premium surgical titanium wire that will not kink or spiral after catching big fish. The beads and clackers are loud fish-calling magnets. They come in colors and sizes to fit any situation.

When picking leader length, try to keep live bait right above the grass. Use the same method for fishing a jig above the grass. If fishing over sand, let it hit bottom. The best depth for using a popping cork is between two and five feet.

Locally, you can find a complete selection of High-Water lures, poppers and Get’Em Shads at St. Pete Fishing Outfitters. They are a one-stop-shop for all your fishing needs and desires. St. Pete Fishing Outfitters is one of the most well-stocked tackle shops in town. They also have a 24-hour ice machine on premise.

