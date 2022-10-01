St. Pete Report By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

From Wheelin to Reelin–Our Niece Kaylee

July 20th, 2019, Kaylee suffered a T12 burst fracture with spinal compression due to a motor vehicle accident. Kaylee was only 12 years old. What was supposed to be a fun, family vacation in Connecticut, changed her life forever. Kaylee had to be fused from T10 to L3, and this was deemed a complete spinal injury.

Kaylee has always been a fun-loving, outgoing individual. She spent six years in mixed martial arts competition, cheerleading and softball. The surgeon told her it would be up to her and her body, as to how far she would progress. Kaylee spent months in the hospital and even longer doing physical therapy and occupational therapy. Three years later, she only uses a walker! She has the heart of a lion and refuses to give up! She has come so far! She’s fearless!

September 10, 2022, Sarah and I wanted to get Kaylee involved in a fishing tournament hosted by Tighten the Drag Foundation. This Foundation hosts a tournament twice a year, and all the proceeds go toward helping with spinal cord injuries. Kaylee fished her first tournament and won 1st and 2nd place in the adaptive division, thanks to Sarah Branston for finding the fish. We witnessed God working in many different ways. Not by just winning but, also, getting other people out fishing with spinal cord injuries. This community of charter boat captains that volunteer their time to be able to do this is so awesome. This is one community where we all stand with each other to help the cause and benefit organizations like Tighten the Drag Foundation.

