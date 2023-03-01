St. Pete Report By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

Snook And Redfish Are the Hot Bite in March.

With the relatively mild winter, snook have continued to be a go to target. The fish are feeding strong on moving tides. They are hitting lures, live and cut bait.

Lures are working well around residential docks and in potholes in the grass flats. Top choices are High Water Lures Get’em Shads on a 1/4-ounce jighead or a suspended hard bait like a MirrOlure. Live greenbacks and handpicked shrimp are working well in the same areas. Bring plenty of live chum along to fire up the snook. If you’re targeting bigger snook, try cut threadfins or ladyfish along the mangrove shorelines. Chumming with small pieces of threadfins will get the bite going.

The big redfish are starting to show up. The big schools haven’t arrived yet, but small pods are on the prowl. Using the same bait and tactics for the snook have been working for reds up to 30 inches.

For gear, try 7-foot 6-inch rods with 3000 size reels loaded with 15-pound braid. A 36-inch leader of 20 to 25-pound fluorocarbon tied to a 2/0 to 3/0 circle hook will get the job done with cut bait. Try 0/1 to 1/0 hooks if fishing live bait.

The trout bite also remains strong with limits of 18 to 20-inch fish common. Jigs and live shrimp are your best bets.

Book a trip and get in on the hot action. We can fish from one to four people on our boats and can accommodate larger groups with our team of experienced captains. The Highwater fishing lures can be bought at St. Pete Fishing Outfitters. Now, it’s time to take these tips and get out there and fish.