St. Pete Report By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

With the water temps starting to get a lot cooler and the water getting very clear, I like to sight cast redfish under docks. Make sure you pull up on those docks quietly–if not, you will spook them. If you do spook them, just wait it out–they will be back. Patience is key when this happens. Remember, these fish like a slow-moving bait.

I prefer to use a live shrimp with a ¼-ounce jighead. When using this technique, bounce it on the bottom real slow–they will hit it. Another method would be to free line a decent size shrimp with a 3/0 Owner Mosquito hook with a 20-pound leader. You will also catch other fish like sheepshead and snapper.

The docks I look for have grass under them or nice structure around the dock. I, also, look for docks that have cement piling. They will have oysters on the bottom of the pilings, which redfish love to hang around. Remember, you can always throw an artificial bait too. For example, use a Highwater Get’em Shad JB Golden color with an 1/8-ounce jighead. These lures can be purchased at St. Pete Fishing Outfitters or www.highwaterfishinglures.com.

