St. Pete Report By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

With the relatively mild winter, snook have continued to be a go to target. The fish are feeding strong on moving tides. It’s not uncommon to catch over 30 fish in a day. They are hitting lures, live and cut bait.

Lures are working well around residential docks and in potholes in the grass flats. Top choices are High Water Lures Get’em Shads on a ¼-ounce jighead or a suspending hard bait like a MirrOlure.

Live greenbacks and handpicked shrimp are working well in the same areas. Bring plenty along to live chum and fire the snook up. If you’re targeting bigger snook, try cut threadfins or ladyfish along the mangrove shorelines.

Using cut bait, we’ve been averaging over 20 snook on our half day trips. Chumming with small pieces of threadfins will get the bite going.

The big redfish are starting to show up. The big schools haven’t arrived yet, but small pods are on the prowl. Using the same bait and tactics for the snook have been working for reds up to 30 inches.

For gear, try 7’6” rods with 3000 size reels loaded with 15-pound braid. A 36-inch leader of 20 to 25-pound fluorocarbon tied to a 2/0 to 3/0 circle hook will get the job done with cut bait. Try 0/1 to 1/0 hooks if fishing live bait.

The trout bite also remains strong with limits of 18 to 20-inch fish common. Jigs and live shrimp are best bets.

