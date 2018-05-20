St. Pete Report By: Capt. Chris Taylor

World Class Fishing

May is well known for its pleasant mornings and warm afternoons on the water. Generally speaking, much of the usual boat traffic from anglers and guides has shifted from their favorite snook and redfish fishing spots to chasing the tarpon around the beaches and larger passes. Because of this, these fish are less pressured and so fish will be more willing to chew.

During the month of May I have found that periods of tide change produce larger fish. The mornings and evenings will be more productive as the water temperature will be lower. A few go to places for snook and redfish this month are Riviera Bay, Bayou Grande, Pinellas Point and Fort De Soto, including the area surrounding Tarpon Key.

On rising and high tides snook and redfish will be abundant on and around mangrove points, oyster bars and the occasional sandbar. When fishing these areas I recommend free-lining live or cut scaled sardines within the target area. The addition of a few split-shots may be necessary to keep baits in the specific location during stronger tides.

The phrase “match the hatch” is a tried and true method used to select the proper bait for fishing any given area. The waterways of Saint Petersburg are filled with scaled sardines, also known as greenbacks or white bait. These little silver bullets are candy for snook and redfish, but also hold their reputation for catching trout on any given day. Scaled sardines can be caught by throwing a cast net or buying at a few small bait shops.

I recommend catching enough bait to use for fishing as well as a few extra to throw as chum. You will be able to find these baitfish at channel markers and shallow to deep transition areas nearest boat channels. I use a 10 foot 3/8 mesh Humpback cast net to gather my bait. I can usually catch enough bait for a trip in one or two casts because of the ease of opening in the net design.

Another species of fish to keep an eye out for this month are Spanish mackerel. Spanish mackerel are a huge summertime favorite and can be found where ever bait fish congregate in high numbers. A favorite spot of mine and many anglers is the main span of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Whether fishing from a boat or the pier located directly next to the bridge, using a silver spoon with some wire leader on fast retrieve or a free-lined sardine should do the trick.

Written by Capt. Christopher Taylor