St. Pete Report By: Capt. Christopher Taylor

Pound Town Tampa Bay

April was a total knockout; the redfish bite was an inferno that stretched from the Howard Franklin Bridge to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and even further south around Fort Desoto State Park.

When it comes to fishing these big schools of redfish, finding them is one of the biggest challenges an angler faces. Tides, wind and water clarity are some of the things to bring into perspective when in search of these fish.

Unexpected cold fronts that bring a whirlwind of fury to most guides in the Tampa Bay area will reset the most experienced angler back to the basics of fishing. However, if the conditions are right there are plenty of fish to wrangle up.

May is well known for its cooperative weather and great fishing. The redfish bite is predicted to remain steady through the month; choice baits for reds this month are live or cut pinfish either free lined or with a split shot.

When it comes to nonstop drag screaming, rod bending action that leaves you with a sore forearm snook are your best bet. Historically, the snook spawn starts before or after the full moon in May and peaks in the month of June.

Go to spots for snook are all major passes and bodies of water surrounded by sandbars or some type of structure that has the potential for holding baitfish during tidal changes. The most common fish to catch are the smaller males; however there are plenty of big females to be hooked into.

May is definitely a great month for all day snook fishing because it is the start of their spawn and water temperatures reach the mid 70’s. This allows for great feeding activity as they will become lethargic as water temperatures rise during the middle of summer.

For snook I recommend live or dead cut in half scaled sardines. Free-lining baits or using the necessary split shot for stronger tidal flow is the preferred presentation.