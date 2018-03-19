St. Pete Report By: Capt. Christopher Taylor

Springtime Brings Redfish!

It’s springtime, and the fishing’s going to get even better the closer we get to summer. March is known for its relatively pleasant weather, and redfish. There are many estuaries to choose from in Tampa Bay that are holding good numbers of reds willing to eat anything in front of them.

St. Pete is one of the many hot spots for catching big redfish. The redfish being caught are averaging anywhere from 25 – 30 inches, and many fish 30 – 38 inches are being brought to the boat. With the month of March having an epic start, I estimate that the redfish bite will carry over into April.

Target areas for catching these fish are mangrove lines and grass flats adjacent to any good span of mangroves or light structure. The most productive method has been fishing the mangrove lines during higher tides, and grass flats on lower tides. Finding moving water is key as well, still water will hold fish, however I find that many fish looking to eat are in areas of moving tides.

When it comes to fishing for reds you must remain stealthy in your approach and pay close attention to the activity on the water’s surface. I make a good habit of noting any disturbance on top of the water.

I wear a pair of Saltlife polarized sunglasses to reduce glare and spot fish. Wearing polarized sunglasses can also help locate pot holes that may hold fish as well as swash channels, small lines made on the bottom from current flow. Fish often use these swash channels as a pathway to venture on the length of a shallow flat.

Choice baits for redfish this month are scaled sardines and palm sized pinfish. I present these baits free-lined with a 2/0-3/0 hook on 25-30 pound fluorocarbon leader. When determining where to soak your baits, anchor your boat up in any of the areas mentioned before depending on tide and where the most water is moving. Remember to be patient; you may have to wait for the bite to start picking up, however when it does, the wait is well worth the effort.