St. Pete Report By: Capt. Christopher Taylor

Heatseeker

The heat is in full swing and so is the bite, August is the month for half day trips in the morning and long naps in the afternoon.

Knowing the feeding patterns of fish in relation to the time of day and tidal movement is key this time of year. Sometimes during mid-day when the heat is the worst can be the best time to catch.

Many fish will be found on the flats during incoming tides and high water, when the tide starts to flow out focus on deeper cuts and ledges to find fish.

The snook fishing has been excellent the past month and is expected to stay that way. On a fast incoming tide double and triple hookups are not uncommon. Most of the snook caught have been smaller at 24 to 28 inches. However, many snook in the 32 to 38 inch range are caught on trips as well, just a few weeks ago a client brought in a 40 inch fish.

The redfish action has also been very good. The bite is hot when the water is moving, and the preferred setting would be a low tide that is incoming. The average size of redfish being caught is slot fish in the 20 to 27 inch range.

When fishing the areas I mentioned, free-line a live or cut scaled sardine within the target area using 30 pound fluorocarbon leader and a 4/0 hook. The addition of a few split shots may be necessary to keep baits in the specific location during stronger tides.

The phrase match the hatch is a tried and true method used to select the proper bait for fishing any given area. The waterways of Pinellas County are currently filled with pinfish. These palm size baitfish are great for catching snook and redfish. Scaled sardines and pinfish can be caught by throwing a cast net or can be bought at most bait shops.

There’s no time like the present to get out on the water and go fishing. Remember to wear sunscreen as the UV rays are in full force. Also don’t forget to stay hydrated!