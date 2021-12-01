St. Pete Report By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

The weekly cold fronts have arrived. This can make fishing difficult, if you don’t have a plan. The snook have begun to move to their backwater winter homes, the redfish will get lockjaw after the front and the trout can be hit or miss on the flats. You have to adjust your plan, if you want to put a bend in your rod. Luckily, there are options.

Some of the biggest negative tides of the year are coming up. This will trap the fish in the potholes and channels. Live shrimp is a best bet. If you prefer to fish with artificial lures, go with a soft body jig like hookup baits or a suspending bait like a MirrOlure. The water is crystal clear this time of year, so don’t be afraid to drop down on your leader to 15-pound fluorocarbon. Another best bet is fishing the many residential docks that line the Bay. Sheepshead, black drum, redfish, trout, flounder and snapper will stack up under the docks and can provide nonstop action. The additional bonus is that many of the docks are protected from the harsh northern winds. Again, live shrimp are your best bet. Soft body jigs like hookup baits can fill the cooler as well. When fishing the docks, pay attention to the direction of the current. Make your presentation in the direction of the flow. Live shrimp should be free lined with the addition of a small split shot, if needed. Throw lures up-current and work them back toward the structure slowly.

Winter fishing is all about slowing things down. If you’re cold, the fish are too. The final option is targeting sheepshead. As mentioned, they will be found at residential docks, but the hot action will be at area bridges. The Skyway, Dick Misner and Gandy bridges all are famous for both big fish and hot action. Knocker rigged shrimp, both live and dead, and cut in pieces are a popular choice. Fiddler crabs and barnacles also work well. Use the smallest hooks and lightest line and weights you can get away with. The sheepshead are notorious bait stealers. Sometimes, when you feel the bite it’s too late. That’s why they wear stripes. They earned the nickname “convict fish” for a reason.

Just remember, don’t let the cold weather keep you at home. If you adjust your game plan, the fishing can be red hot. Good place to buy your tackle is St. Pete Fishing Outfitters. Remember to check out Waypoint TV for our show.