St. Regis, currently the last waterfront building to be constructed in the Seaport, nears completion

Anglers will soon be able to drop a line from the back dock of the exclusive St. Regis – or with a good cast – from a balcony of the 22-floor glass tower being constructed on Boston Harbor. The building is currently the last to go up on the waterfront as the Seaport has been transformed from an industrial neighborhood to a high-end enclave.

The 250-foot building, meant to resemble a sail unfurling in the wind, was first sketched out on a cocktail napkin by architect Howard Elkus during a dinner with premier developer John Cronin. St. Regis is set to be one of the most exclusive properties to ever be built in Boston, where prices for a four bedroom penthouse costing $15 million and dropping to $2 million for a one bedroom unit. The 62 floor plans, most of which include views of the harbor, include marble countertops, custom Italian cabinetry, and so much more.

The 114-unit building, which is St. Regis’s first residential only establishment, is set to open its doors this fall with ameniti

es

typically reserved for luxury hotel gue

sts. Residents will have access to butlers, housekeeping, limousine reservations, and Tailwind’s seaplanes which will pick travelers up on the harbor and whisk them to Manhattan in just over an hour. The building will also feature: a cognac room, library, spa, sauna, steam room, pool, jacuzzi, boardroom, grand lounge, and guest suites. The first two floors of the St. Regis will be home to an American bistro-style restaurant, which will be open to the public, and will have a separate entrance for St. Regis residents. Dining will be offered on the pier and connected to Boston’s Harbor Walk.

“Our goal was to create a living experience where you never really need to leave the building” said Cathy Angelini, Boston’s Director of Sales f

or St. Regis. “This will be Boston’s next level of luxury living.”

St. Regis is being constructed on a parcel of land that was once home to Whiskey Priest and Atlantic Beer Garden. Former Mayor

Tom Menino set in motion the change to the Seaport when he designated the area the“Innovation District” and brought in billions in city, state, and federal investment to transform.