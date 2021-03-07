STA-SEA’S ADVENTURES

STA-SEA’S FORGOTTEN COAST ADVENTURES.



I am leaving the Nature Coast and moving to the Forgotten Coast. This was a very tough decision because the Nature Coast has been home to me for many years. I will never forget how good this coast has been to me. I have made lifelong friends and caught more fish than I can count. Now it’s time to move on. I have fallen in love with the Forgotten Coast because it is just as the name implies. It’s very peaceful here. I feel like I have stepped back 20 yeas in time. I am so excited to start this adventure. I feel Mother Nature speaking to me, telling me to take it all in. I will once again be doing inshore fishing charters. I will be departing out of St. Marks. The town of St. Marks is a quaint little town surrounded by friendly folks.

There is so much history here. This sleepy little town is the third oldest settlement in North America, staking claim to one of the longest histories of any place in Florida. The historic St. Marks Lighthouse, located in the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge, is the second oldest lighthouse in Florida, still standing over the shores of Apalachee Bay. It’s a must see if you are in the area.

I can imagine some of the stories just waiting to be told of Spanish explorers, of Apalachee Indians, of forts and cannons firing, pirates, sunken ships, and battles during the Civil War.

There are some great little bar/restaurants with that local vibe, and a couple marinas. There’s a tiny little store that been around for more than 50 years. St. Marks even boasts a bed and breakfast. Over the years, St. Marks has become known as a fishing village for both commercial and sport fishing.

The slow pace is exactly the change I was looking for. I’m so excited to get out on the water and revel in this outstanding fishery. The fishing here is some of the best I’ve experienced. I love learning new areas and challenging myself to always be better. I’m ready for this laid-back lifestyle. Don’t be surprised if you find me sitting on the docks, sipping rum and listening to Jimmy Buffet. St. Marks is a drinking town with a fishing problem. Now that’s my kind of town.