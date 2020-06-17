STA-SEA’S NATURE COAST ADVENTURES

Stores are opening, and hair salons, restaurants, etc. A couple months of solitude has me going completely crazy. I never realized how much I enjoyed socializing. I miss my friends and our favorite quaint little meeting spots. Normally, we would meet and catch up on our hectic lives, laugh, tell some stories, and then go back to the hustle and bustle. Those few hours once a month or so were so therapeutic. I miss the little things like shaking someone’s hand, or a big ol hug from someone I haven’t seen in a while. My first instinct is to hug, shake hands, pat on the back, high five, but these last few months, I haven’t been able to do any of that. I really miss it. If not for the serenity of the water, I would have lost my mind completely. I do see tons of positive things coming from this quarantine, and social distancing. I’ve seen so many families riding bikes together, enjoying picnics, boating, and fishing. I’ve seen, through social media, tons of positive posts, and people video chatting daily with their families. I’ve seen a community pull together more than ever to help small business.

People who normally wouldn’t get restaurant takeout, are doing so for support. It’s been a challenge, to say the least, but take a look around at all the positive that has come from this trying time. We will bounce back, better than ever, and we will also not be so quick to take certain normal activities for granted. Hang in there, hopefully this will be a distant memory very soon. The weather is warming up nicely and fishing has been incredible. Get out there and enjoy the freedom on the water. Social distancing is easy on a boat!

Captain Stacy Horak

www.fishingwithcaptainstacy.com

Cell 352-553-3604

Facebook:CaptainStacy Horak