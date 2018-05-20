StandNCast From YakGear

The StandNCast by YakGear is a great way assist you while standing and casting in your kayak, canoe or skiff. You can store your paddle across the leaning area via two paddle holders that are included. Deck mount or track mount the StandNCast and adjust the top width from 22inches to 37 inches. The StandNCast is constructed of anodized aluminum and the kit includes stainless steel hardware and installation instructions. Add your favoorite accessories like rod holders or cup holders using Railblaza’s Railmount 32-41. Weight 4.5 pounds.