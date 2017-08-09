Stars N Stripes Rally 2017

Friday, September 8, 2017 and Saturday, September 9, 2017

Presented by Clear Lake Powerboat Service

All Boats Are Welcome! Come Join The Fun!

Captains, register your boat now for our Stars N Stripes Rally! $100 Entry fee includes Captain and 1st Mate. All additional passengers are $50 each and this includes event entry, t-shirt and all meals.

Our weekend starts at the Clear Lake Powerboat Service Shop on Friday night, September 8th at 7:00 pm. We will have a ‘Meet & Greet’ pre-registration party with hor d’oeuvres and music. Come see old friends and make some new ones!

Saturday morning begins with our 2nd stop, a Captains and Crew Breakfast at BARge 295 on Clear Lake. We will begin at 9:00 am, for registration and breakfast. At 10:15 we will hold a mandatory Captains Safety Meeting. At 10:30 we will depart for our 3rd stop.

3rd stop, Bubba’s Shrimp Palace. There we will have light snacks and drinks.

For our 4th stop, we will head over to the Galveston Yacht Basin arriving around 1 pm. Enjoy lunch and a refreshing dip in the pool.

Then to our 5th and final stop The Palapa at Topwater Grill. We will be at arriving around 4:30 for drinks, dinner and card drawing.

We will also be handing out some awesome door prizes!

REGISTER NOW!