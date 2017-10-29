State-of-the-Art Boat Sharing Takes the Hassle out of Tackle

Members-Only Fishing Boat Club Launches in Seabrook, Texas

NEWS RELEASE – SEABROOK, TX: October 9, 2017 Rugged Cycles© and Rugged Smart Fleet© entrepreneur Vince Denais has launched The Fishing Boat Club, a high-performance boat sharing operation located along the Clear Lake channel in Seabrook, Texas. Combining proprietary Rugged Smart Fleet management technology with state-of-the-art fishing boats, the Fishing Boat Club helps anglers experience quality fishing via 24-hour access to premium boats and amenities.

“The Club is designed to offer fishing enthusiasts access to a fleet of boats to suit every occasion,” says Denais, president and founder. Members pay monthly dues for the convenience of reserving premium watercraft online, for enjoyment anytime of the day or night. Membership is available to experienced anglers who demonstrate proficiency in boat handling.

“We’re not in the business of renting boats, but rather providing a customized service to discerning sportsmen who might already own a boat but also want to enjoy different angling experiences,” Denais says. Denais has collaborated with Epic Boats to offer center-console models initially.

Ultimately, a full range of fishing watercraft, including pro angler kayaks, flats boats and pontoons − all with state-of-the-art options − will be available. Members also gain access to a private club environment. The Fishing Boat Club’s 1950s vintage clubhouse in Seabrook sits atop 1.3 acres of historical property first made famous by 1920s-era Muecke’s Seafood, a national supplier of fish and oysters.

The Fishing Boat Club is currently accepting applications and reservations at the Seabrook location. Future expansion could include Texas Gulf Coast clubs in Anahuac, Corpus Christi, Dickinson, Freeport and Port Arthur, as well as Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana. Membership includes access to all club locations.

About The Fishing Boat Club Founded in 2017

The Fishing Boat Club combines proprietary fleet management technology with stateof-the-art watercraft to provide 24-hour, member-only access to premium fishing amenities. For more information, visit http://fishingboatclub.com.