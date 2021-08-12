Stiff Competition at the Gold Cup Invitational Fly Fishing Tarpon Tournament

The 58th Annual Gold Cup Invitational Tarpon Fly Fishing Tournament, one of the most revered fly fishing tournaments in the world, is known wherever anglers pursue the silver king with a fly. The Islamorada event has been referred to as the “World Series of Tarpon Fishing” and consists of five days of honorable competition. This year’s competition, from June 21-15, was especially exciting, as fishing success far exceeded last year’s numbers and provided some real suspense each day.

Talented fly anglers pulled in a total of 79 fish—compared to 43 fish last year—during the five-day stretch, consisting of 46 release and 33 weight fish. Teams of anglers and guides compete for various trophy and sponsor-donated items. The real honor is for the overall winning team to have their names added to the 58-year-old perpetual trophy. The historic GCTT trophy is showcased locally at The Florida Keys Outfitters.

2021 Grand Champion Angler, Dave Preston, of Miami, Fla., and Guide to Grand Champion, Capt. Luis Cortes, earned their title with 4,500 points, consisting of two release fish and four weight fish for the week. Preston and Cortes’ weight fish weighed in at 118.3, 96, 92.6 and 83.1 pounds, with the last fish being hooked in the last five minutes of the tournament!

Preston’s never-failing positive attitude and passion for conservation has been evident over the nine years he has fished the tournament. He has fished with Cortes for four years.

“It’s always an enormous honor for us to take part in the Gold Cup each year, and we are grateful and humbled to now share a small space on the cup with some of the greatest and most dedicated contributors in the history of the sport,” Preston said.

First Runner Up Angler, Scott Christian, of Alpharetta, Ga., and his guide, Capt. Chad Huff, earned 4,278 points. They pulled in five release fish and three weight fish for the week, earning first runner up by one point over the second runner up. A large fish caught on the last day made the difference. Their weight fish weighed 74.4, 78.6, and 124.8 pounds.

Second Runner Up Angler, Nathaniel Linville, of Key West, Fla., and Capt. Ian Slater earned 4,277 points. This reputable team caught six release fish and three weight fish, weighing 80.6, 90.6, and 76.5 pounds. Their six release fish for the week also earned them the Most Releases Award.

The Largest Tarpon Award was earned by angler Sebastian Varney, of New York, N.Y., and his Guide, Jeremy Fisher. The fish weighed 130.1 pounds.

The 59th Gold Cup Tarpon Tournament will take place June 20-24, 2022.

For information, including current results and sponsors, visit www.GoldCupTT.com.