Stinger Hook Made Easy

Over the last few months, I’ve shared some techniques in these pages that people seem to be trying with some success. When you think about it, incorporating squid into your offshore spreads really is a no-brainer when you can find and purchase good whole squid.

One of the best ways to rig those squid, and ballyhoo for that matter, is with a Chin Weight coupled with a “stiff-rig” stinger hook assembly. Recently, I’ve received quite a few calls and e-mails from folks all over the country asking for a simpler way to achieve the end result of a stiff-rig stinger hook.

I had to go to the barn, have a few cocktails and dig deep, but here it is: The simple way to keep a stinger hook in a rigid “stiff” position without snelling it or making a cat’s paw connection. If the terminology is throwing you off at this point, stay tuned, this actually is a very simple solution that anyone can achieve with a limited amount of materials and know how.

The key to this rig is inexpensive heat-shrink tubing over a standard crimped-wire connection. Granted, you might only get a bite or two out of this rig before teeth shred the heat-shrink tubing and it’s no longer rigid. However, it’s so easy to make this rig that you can churn out dozens in different lengths for different sized baits and keep them at the ready. Cut your cable to the correct length and make a few crimps… that’s all there is to it.

Step One: Make a standard crimped connection using the High Seas 1.0 crimp and the American Fishing Wire 175# (7×7) or 49 strand cable.

Step two: Make a second crimp at 90 degrees to the first crimp. This is a (small) diameter in the cable to fit over a 7/0 or 11/0 Chin Weight (as shown in photo).

Step Three: Slide a ¾-inch length section of heat-shrink tubing over the crimped connection of the hook and heat with a lighter in the vertical position. That’s it!

Now, if you’re a visual learner like I am, go watch the video I made on the process. See it once, and it will be like a light bulb going off in your head. It really is that easy.

